Don Lugo High School invites the community to clean out their closets and garages for its grad night fundraiser from 9 to 11 a.m. every Saturday until March 5 at Don Lugo’s parking lot, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The school will collect clothing, shoes, accessories, and household textiles, such as curtains and bedding. All items must be clean and in a sellable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.