Responding to a recent state law that decriminalizes street vending and requires cities and counties to have defined rules when dealing with street vendors, the Chino City Council on Feb. 18 voted to approve an ordinance that will revise its municipal code.
Former Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 946 in 2018 and it went into effect Jan. 1, 2019.
The bill allows for regulations or the prohibition of sidewalk vending in certain circumstances, including stationary vending at a park if the park has an existing agreement for concession sales, stationary vending in residential areas, vending in the immediate vicinity of permitted certified farmers’ markets or swap meets during operating hours, and vending in the immediate vicinity of an area designated for a temporary special event, such as the city’s annual Fireworks Spectacular at Ayala Park.
Conditions
Included in the city of Chino’s new ordinance are the following conditions:
●All sidewalk vendors will be required to obtain a special business permit and a business license, showing compliance with all county and state licensing requirements, including a health permit when needed.
●Items that may be sold by the vendor are limited to items listed in the special business permit application and approved by the city.
●Roaming sidewalk vending in residential zones will be limited to daylight hours.
●Sidewalk vending is limited to the approved cart, with no additional structures, and to a maximum cart size of 72 inches long, 54 inches wide and 78 inches tall, including signs, to prevent obstructions to the right of way.
●Vendors must maintain a clean and sanitized operation, including picking up trash and maintaining a neat and sanitary appearance of the area near the cart.
●The vendors must display copies of all required city, county and state permits.
●Vendors cannot do business with people in motorized vehicles.
●All signs related to the vending operation must be attached to the cart and not be stored or left overnight on any public property.
●Administrative citations and fines, as limited by SB 946, will be levied to any sidewalk vendor in violation of regulations in the ordinance.
Exemptions
City Attorney Fred Gallante said exemptions to the ordinance, as specified in SB 946, include veterans and armed services groups. He also said there is a clause in the state law that allows the city manager to have discretion in enforcing the regulations, such as waiving the permit and license fees if the vendor is financially unable to afford them.
City Manager Matt Ballantyne said there have not been many reported issues about street vendors in Chino. He said the new ordinance was driven by SB 946.
