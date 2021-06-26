A classic car show offered by West Coast RideZ will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27 at Oakmont of Chino Hills, 14837 Peyton Drive.
There is no cost to attend. The event will include a kettle corn/cotton candy truck and an ice cream truck for treats to purchase.
Information: (909) 606-3010.
