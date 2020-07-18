Chino Valley Fire board member Winn Williams admitted he did not give Chief Tim Shackelford positive remarks on the chief’s 2019 annual evaluation in retaliation on being called out for asking the chief and two deputy chiefs about selling his unused Vicodin, a prescription pain medication.
Mr. Williams said the accusation was a lie immediately after Chief Shackelford reported the exchange to the board at a meeting in February 2019, but at a later meeting, Mr. Williams stated he was only joking about selling the pills.
The evaluation, which took place earlier this year and was publicly released at the July 8 board meeting, showed Mr. Williams had no positive notes about Chief Shackelford’s job performance. He said the chief needs to have a better relationship with him and does not adequately oversee training. He also said the chief is a liar, has poor decision making skills, does not know his role, and has poor budgeting skills.
Four board members— Sarah Ramos-Evinger, Harvey Luth, Mike Kreeger and John DeMonaco— gave the chief positive marks on the evaluations.
Most said the only improvement he needs is to work on his home-life work balance.
Mr. Williams called for the chief to be removed in the evaluation.
“How do we have a better relationship when you have accused me of being a liar, incompetent, and every day I am chief the citizens are in jeopardy,” Chief Shackelford asked Mr. Williams.
Mr. Williams responded, “I said those things in retaliation to get revenge for calling me a drug dealer.”
The board member continues to be irked at the board’s decision last year to spend $35,000 on an investigation into several alleged incidents against Mr. Williams involving board members, district employees, a Champion newspaper reporter, and the chief. Eight of the nine allegations against Mr. Williams was found to be true, and an accusation Mr. Williams made against Chief Shackelford was deemed false.
All district employees involved in the allegations were interviewed by independent investigator Debra Reilly. Mr. Williams chose not to be interviewed, calling the investigation a “sham.”
“The stated scope of the investigation was that it was supposed to be about hostile work environment, which involved discrimination based on the protected characteristics such as gender, race, religion, age, orientation, disability and national origin,” Mr. Williams said when the investigation was released in November. “The allegations have had nothing to do with that, so I stated I wouldn’t be participating in this waste of taxpayer money.”
