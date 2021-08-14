The movie “Secretariat” about a Thoroughbred race horse will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Chairs are highly recommended as the screening will take place near the equestrian arenas in the back of the property where there is no grass.
Secretariat, the winner of the Triple Crown in 1973, was one of the greatest racehorses of all times.
The movie is based on the 1975 book “Secretariat: The Making of a Champion.”
Seating for the free movie is on a first come, first served basis. Pre-packaged food and beverages will be available for purchase at the concession stand (cash only).
Information: (909) 364-2700.
