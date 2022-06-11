The Chino Hills City Council will consider giving itself a raise during the 7 p.m. council meeting Tuesday, June 14 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The council backed off on a raise in August 2021 after receiving several emails and numerous social media comments from residents who were upset that an increase was being considered when people were going through job loss, inflation, and the pandemic.
The council also backed off on giving itself a raise in August 2020 because of the pandemic, but asked that the raise come back for discussion prior to the 2022 election.
The Government Code mandates there must be an election between the time of the decision and the actual implementation of the raise so it would not go into effect until January 2023.
City councilmembers make a base salary of $827 per month and receive an additional $500 per month for car allowance, $1,659 per month in medical benefits, and a city-issued cell phone.
If councilmembers opt out of health coverage, they receive $1,059 per month.
They also receive retirement benefits and a $100,000 life insurance policy.
The council would be permitted under the Government Code to enact a $228.45 per month salary increase to $1,055.33 per month.
