Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star
Champion phoo by Josh Thompson

A Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star took the skies above Chino Airport last Saturday afternoon during a Planes of Fame Air Museum flight demonstration. The T-33 Shooting Star, produced from 1948 to 1959, has a top speed of 600 mph. The air museum, located at 14998 Cal Aero Drive, hosts flight demonstrations on the first Saturday of the month.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.