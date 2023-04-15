‘Lion King, Jr.’ opens new Chino High performing arts center

The community is invited to see the first play at the 400-plus seat performing arts center at Chino High School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25.
The school is located at 5431 Jefferson Ave., between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.
Disney’s “The Lion King, Jr.” will be presented in the new theatre that features surround sound, multiple lighting catwalks, elevator lifts to spotlight landings, and the latest in lighting and sound technology.
Chino High School theatre alumnus and volunteer Nathan Neighbour said the facility, which opened in February, rivals even Los Angeles theaters. “The theatre was designed to give students access to industry-level equipment and performance spaces, allowing them to take on real-world entertainment education and jobs after their high school experience,” Mr. Neighbour said.
Other features include a black box theatre, adjoining scene shop, dressing rooms, and a fly system that lifts scenery from the stage by means of mechanical hoists.
The performance is under the direction of Frank Smouse, drama teacher at Chino High for 34 years. The play will showcase all the characters and songs from the original Disney classic.
Students have been working on mask building and creating larger-than-life savanna characters for the past year. General admission is $12. Chino High student admission is $10.
Tickets must be purchased online by visiting gofan.co or the GoFan app.
