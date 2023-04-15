‘Lion King, Jr.’ opens new Chino High performing arts center

The cast and crew of Lion King, Jr. are ready to “wow” the community with their first play at the new performing arts center at Chino High School.

 Submitted photo

The community is invited to see the first play at the 400-plus seat performing arts center at Chino High School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21, Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25.

The school is located at 5431 Jefferson Ave., between Benson Avenue and 10th Street.

