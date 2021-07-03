The cities of Chino Hills and Chino are welcoming summer without COVID restrictions by offering concerts and movies.
CHINO HILLS
The City of Chino Hills will be providing summer concerts at Veterans Park on Wednesdays and movies on the lawn at the Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, on Thursdays. The events are free to the public.
Concerts
•Independence Day concert today (July 3) from 7 to 9:15 p.m., with Fortunate Son, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, at Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 14, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Dreaming of You, a Selena tribute band, at Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Blue Breeze Band, funk and soul, Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, July 28, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Led Zepagain, tribute to Led Zeppelin, Veterans Park.
•Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m., The Suffragettes, top 40, Veterans Park
•Wednesday, Aug. 11, Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, Veterans Park.
Movies
Movies on the lawn at the Community Center on Peyton Drive will take place on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. with seating opening at 6:30 p.m. All movies are rated PG.
•Thursday, July 8, Up
•Thursday, July 15, The War with Grandpa
•Thursday, July 22, The Croods: A New Age
•Thursday, July 29, Frozen II
•Thursday, Aug. 5, Raya and the Last Dragon.
Information: (909) 364-2700.
CHINO
The City of Chino will hold its concerts on Thursdays and movies on Fridays on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Chino Kiwanis Club. The events are free to the public.
Concerts
Concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m.
•Thursday, July 8: Hot August Night, Neil Diamond tribute.
•Thursday, July 15: Soto, Latin and R&B
•Thursday, July 22: Bonfire, AC/DC tribute
•Thursday, July 29: No Duh, No Doubt tribute.
•Thursday, Aug. 5: The Long Run, Eagles tribute.
Movies
Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk.
•Friday, July 9, Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet.
•Friday, July 16: The Lion King, 2019.
•Friday, July 23: Tom and Jerry.
•Friday, July 30: Raya and the Last Dragon.
Information: (909) 334-3258 or visit communityservices@cityofchino.org.
