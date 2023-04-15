Ayala High choir competes in New York City

The Ayala High School Choir won big at the World Strides Festival of Gold in New York City at the Riverside Church, winning every title for which they were eligible and earning the Sweepstakes Award, according to Shawna Rhebergen, Ayala booster board member.
The men’s ensemble, women’s ensemble, and vocal ensemble competed against schools from throughout the country and each earned a Gold Rating and first place in their respective categories. Vocalist Rhylee Smith earned the Maestro Award.
