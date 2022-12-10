Las Posadas, a Catholic tradition of Mexico, will be enacted each night on various streets in the Los Serranos community from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 23.
All residents are invited to experience the event on any night of their choosing, said Lety Diaz, who has been organizing Las Posadas for 12 years.
She is a member of a rosary group at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills called Virgen Peregrina de Guadalupe.
She said it is her passion to hand down the tradition she learned when she lived in Jalisco, Mexico.
Each night, participants will gather at a different home for prayer and walk the neighborhood looking for a house to give them shelter.
They are recreating the Nativity story where Jesus and Mary journeyed to Bethlehem looking for an inn to have their baby Jesus.
The word posada means “inn” or “shelter” in Spanish.
Led by children dressed as Mary, Joseph, and the shepherds, they walk to pre-selected homes singing songs in Spanish and English while holding flameless candles and flashlights. They stop, gather in front of the house, and knock on the door.
When the door is opened, they sing “Peticion de Pasada” asking the owner to let them in. The owner of the house sings a response telling them he has no room.
The group will visit several houses per night while volunteers walk alongside the group for traffic control.
They return to the house for warm beverages, food and music.
The processions will take place as follows:
•Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., 4520 Bird Farm Road (the home of Mrs. Diaz)
•Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. 15272 Carmelita Ave.
•Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, inside Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive.
•Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., 4550 Bird Farm Rd.
•Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., 15478 Ethel St.
•Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., 4832 Los Serranos Road
•Wednesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., 15343 Mariposa Ave.
•Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., 15554 Del Norte Ave.
•Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., 15206 Monterey Ave.
Information: Mrs. Diaz, (909) 217-4107.
