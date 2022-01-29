In response to opioid-related overdoses, the Chino Police Department has equipped officers with lifesaving emergency kits, training, and drug awareness education.
From 2019 to 2020, there was a 92 percent increase in overdose-related calls in Chino, according to Police Chief Wes Simmons.
The Chino City Council on Jan. 18 voted to reaffirm the commitment between the city and police department to alleviate the impact of the opioid epidemic.
Over the last 20 years, opioid related overdoses have multiplied by 600 percent nationwide, the chief said.
The Chino Valley Fire Department trained patrol officers and school resource officers to properly administer Narcan kits in 2020. Twelve kits were purchased with $14,000 from forfeiture funds, assets obtained through the seizing of property during criminal activity.
Forty-three lives in Chino were saved since the launch of the kits, Chief Simmons said.
In addition, the Drug Recognition Expert program was created to train police officers in under-the-influence enforcement, which led to 89 arrests in 2021, he said.
The police department also created a crisis intervention and quality of life team to address how mental health issues and homelessness contribute to drug addiction. Both teams offer assistance and treatment for substance abuse by collaborating with the Chino Community Services Department and San Bernadino County.
School resource officers provide parents and students with parent forums, and police use social media for drug awareness posts.
The Chino Hills City Council voted in December to distribute approximately $15,800 in funds from an opioid settlement agreement between the county and opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies towards services that decrease opioid abuse among county residents.
