A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new 505,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility at 15020 Flight Avenue in Chino.
FedEx Ground executives joined local government officials, customers and local community representatives at the celebration, which included facility tours.
The state-of-the-art operation employs more than 1,300 team members.
The Chino facility, which has an output of up to 22,000 packages per hour, features a biodiesel fueling system, electric-powered tractors to move trailers around the yard, and electric vehicle charging capabilities. The facility plans to install rooftop solar panels to operate with clean energy.
The Chino hub is one of 160 fully automated facilities in the FedEx Ground network.
