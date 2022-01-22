Car jumps curb, strikes pillar in Chino Hills
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A driver escaped injury after her car jumped a curb and struck and damaged a pillar Tuesday morning in front of the UPS store at 13085 Peyton Drive in the Crossroads Marketplace in Chino Hills. Chino Hills Police and the Chino Valley Fire District responded to the 9:09 a.m. where the woman was treated at the scene but did not require a trip to the hospital. Police said the car caused minor damage to the pillar and the car came within inches of striking the building. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.