Addi Conely should have spent the summer enjoying the beach and riding her bike, but the 16-year-old Chino Hills High student has been spending her days at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
The girl who loves the ocean and feeling the sand underneath her feet was diagnosed in June with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Not long afterwards, it was learned she had a gene change, or mutation in the leukemia cells called “FLT 3,” which makes her cancer very difficult to treat.
Her survival rate is 20 percent.
“Her spirit is amazing,” said Ruthe Rosen of The Let It Be Foundation which has been supporting Addi and her family since the diagnosis. “She is inspiring and beautiful and always has a smile.”
Mrs. Rosen said despite her complications, Addi has been openly sharing her story on her Team Addi Facebook page.
Addi’s stepmom, long-time former Chino resident Staci Berry-Conely, said Addi was diagnosed a month after getting a rash on her face on a vacation trip to Hawaii the first week of May.
Her family thought it was an allergic reaction and took her to urgent care where she was treated with cream. On a Memorial Day weekend trip to the river, she appeared to have a very small bite on her leg that became swollen.
The doctor conducted tests and treated her for an MRSA infection but on June 13, she noticed bumps on the back of her neck. Her head hurt and she was fatigued.
She was diagnosed with leukemia on June 17.
“Addi has the best personality,” said Ms. Berry-Conely. “I told her that the only thing we can control right now is how we react to this.”
She and her husband Chris are taking turns at the hospital because new COVID rules established three weeks ago are severely limiting visitors.
“They took away her whole support system,” Ms. Berry-Conely said. “She is a people-person and they took it all away.”
She is receiving intense chemotherapy during six-week sessions and then released for a brief time period before coming back for six more weeks.
Ms. Berry-Conely’s son Gabe moved his wedding from September to July 22 so that Addi could enjoy the celebration at Laguna Beach where she walked the shore and felt the ocean breeze.
Addi is receiving support from her family and friends at Chino Hills High where she would have started her senior year three weeks ago.
Her French teacher, Wendy Pennant, has been a strong supporter.
Ms. Berry-Conely said the family is dipping into their savings to pay medical bills now over $80,000.
She said The Let It Be Foundation is providing a sense of normalcy and “filling in the empty space” such as mowing the lawn, providing meals, gas cards, school supplies for their other children, and housecleaning.
Mrs. Rosen and Stacey Fenwrick of Chino organized a “Be the Match” bone marrow drive for Addi on Aug. 20 that yielded 100 community members who received cheek swabs.
It was the perfect time to unveil the foundation’s new lemonade trailer where everybody was treated to lemonade “regular style,” and all kinds of gourmet twists with fresh fruit, fruit syrup, mixed berries, and even herbs.
The trailer is called “Pouring with a Purpose” and will be rolling into community events that will serve two purposes: to support children like Addi and their families, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to the group hosting the event.
The trailer will make its first community appearance at the Steve McQueen Car Show on Oct. 3 at Boys Republic.
“When children are first diagnosed, their family and friends rally around them,” Mrs. Rosen said. “Let It Be fills in with what is not being done, such as delivering dinners, housecleaning, and doing what they need to have normalcy.”
Ms. Berry-Conely encourages residents to text 61474 and enter teamaddi in the text box. From there, Be the Match will send out a swab kit in the mail.
Information on The Let It Be Foundation: (909) 613-9161 or visit theletitbefoun dation.org.
