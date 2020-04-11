Chino Hills High juniors Wynn Phaychanpheng and Audrey Sogata and Townsend Junior High student Elle Scranton earned a place at the California State Science Fair, but the event – originally planned for later this month – has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The three Chino Valley Unified School District students qualified for the state competition because of their high scores at the 2020 San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono counties (SIMS) Science and Engineering Fair, held March 10 in San Bernardino. A regional awards ceremony for the SIMS competition had been planned for March 12, but was canceled.
Chino Valley district students had a strong showing at the SIMS contest, held before stay at home orders were issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus. SIMS awards grades four through high school and junior and senior levels can advance to state finals.
Out of a total of 32 projects entered by Chino Valley district students in the 2020 SIMS Science and Engineering Fair, the following students received awards:
Wynn and Audrey earned Gold Medals and a prestigious Community Award given by event sponsor Professional Engineers in California Government. Their project also received an award from the Society for In Vitro Biology for “outstanding achievement for ability and creativity in In Vitro Biology.”
The girls have worked together as partners on science fair projects for the past eight years, since fourth grade at Wickman Elementary in Chino Hills. They are seven-time district champions, five-time regional champions, and have qualified for the California State Science Fair a total of four times, including this year. While in eighth grade at Townsend Junior High, they placed bronze, and in grades nine and 10th placed silver (second) at the state level.
Alexander Kaloyanides of Chino Hills High, received the Mojave Environmental Science Project Award for “outstanding environmental science project.”
Alexandra Olivar, Chino Hills High, earned a Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award for top projects related to water quality, resource management, protection, treatment or wastewater treatment.
Gold awards, senior division – Wynn Phaychanpheng and Audrey Sogata, Chino Hills High; Gold awards, junior division – Elle Scranton, Townsend Junior High.
Gold awards, elementary division – Hannah Chaix, Rolling Ridge and Amber Lin, Country Springs, both fifth grade.
Silver awards, senior division – Alexander Kaloyanides, Chino Hills High, Alexandra Olivar, Chino Hills High and William Ian Lyle Sahagun, Ayala High.
Silver medal state alternate – Mia Acosta, sixth grade, Liberty Elementary.
Silver awards, elementary division – Scarlett Chen, fourth grade, Rhodes; Abigail Lawrence, fifth grade, Eagle Canyon; Melanie Medrina, fifth grade, Litel; Annabelle Nickel and Emma Shiozaki, fourth grade, Wickman.
Bronze awards, junior division – Eddie Chien and Ishan Wazir, sixth grade, Country Springs; Jocelyn Sicat Valeros, sixth grade, Country Springs.
Bronze awards, elementary division – Samantha Singh, Glenmeade; Kimberly Omictin, Eagle Canyon; and Adrian Rodas, Liberty, all in fourth grade.
Four students qualified to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS, which selects 300 top 10 percent science projects from grades six through eight for a competition among 30 finalists to be held next year in Washington D.C. They are Mia Acosta, Liberty Elementary; Jayren Chan, Eagle Canyon Elementary; Logann Barnes, Ramona Junior High; and Elle Scranton, Townsend Junior High.
