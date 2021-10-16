The Chino and Ontario high school girls’ tennis teams

The Chino and Ontario high school girls’ tennis teams unite Tuesday to raise money in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, wearing pink T-shirts for their Mt. Baldy League match at the Chino High tennis courts. Funds raised were given to Corona-based organization Crystal Roses, which has a personal connection to Chino High head tennis coach Mike Hinkle. 

