The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Measure Y forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Chino Development Services Director Nick Liguori will discuss the initiative to implement two housing overlay zones that will appear on the June 7 ballot.
