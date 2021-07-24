Chino City Attorney Fred Galante said during Tuesday’s council meeting that cities adversely affected by the state’s housing mandates may join the lawsuit his firm has filed against the state on behalf of the Orange County Council of Governments.
Mr. Galante, during a discussion on the state-imposed housing mandates, told councilmembers he plans to present them with an option to participate in the lawsuit during a closed session meeting in September. He is encouraging other cities to support the lawsuit, which was filed June 21.
“The more cities that participate, the more it can be demonstrated in the lawsuit that many jurisdictions are adversely affected by the actions of the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD),” he said.
Mr. Galante, who serves as the general counsel to the Orange County Council of Governments, said the suit is challenging HCD on the housing unit numbers it imposed on the entire Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) region.
Chino was allocated almost 7,000 housing units that must be built in the next eight years, a number he called “astronomical.”
Of that amount (6,959), 3,388 must be affordable housing.
In Chino Hills, the allocated number is 3,720 units in the next eight years, with 2,209 affordable units.
The state is allowing cities to rezone land to accommodate high-density multi-family housing as a substitute for affordable housing in what is called “default density.”
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the state is forcing the city to rezone land to accommodate 30 units per acre.
“I’m sorry but I’m angry about this,” she said. “It’s not fair.”
Chino Hills is using 20 to 30 units per acre as its default density.
Mr. Galante said some jurisdictions are hesitant to join the lawsuit because they are worried about potential legal action against them by the HCD.
Mr. Galante said the HCD cannot take legal action against cities just because they joined the lawsuit.
The suit alleges that HCD did not follow the statutes outlined in state law when calculating population projections for the region, household overcrowding data, and vacancy rates on rental and owner-occupied housing.
The lawsuit concludes that based on those errors, the 1.34 million units mandated in southern California by the HCD is “erroneous and based on an incorrect application of the law.”
