Saturday, March 11
Stepping Up for Girls, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chino High School, 5431 Jefferson Ave. Information: (909) 536-1932.
Chino High School Sports Boosters cornhole tournament, 10 a.m., American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Ave. Information: Scott_Rossen@chino.k12.ca.us
Household hazardous waste collection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 334-3266.
Chino Tea Party, 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills. Information: (951) 415-4507
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Sunday, March 12
“Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Monday, March 13
Chino City Council workshop, 4 p.m., city council chambers, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Meeting for Preserve residents, 6:30 p.m., Parkhouse at the Preserve, 15871 Main St., Chino.
Chino Valley Democratic Club meeting in-person and on Zoom, 7 p.m. For the in-person address, email chi novalleydemocrats21@gmail.com or join online by visiting tinyurl.com/jh6f2cv2 at least 10 to 15 minutes before the meeting.
Tuesday, March 14
Chino Hills City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Chino High gym naming ceremony, 5 p.m., 5431 Jefferson Ave. See Page A5.
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive. Information: lstream.org.
Wednesday, March 15
Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Business@Breakfast meeting, 7:45 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinovalleychamber.com.
Thursday, March 16
Chino Valley school board meeting, 6 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chino Neighborhood House, 5 to 7 p.m., 13130 Sixth St., Chino.
Bunco event, Chino ValleyHistorical Society,5 p.m., Centro Basco, 13432 Central Ave., to raise funds for the Old Schoolhouse Museum’s future barn. Cost is $25 and includes appetizers and prizes. Only 80 tickets are available. To purchase tickets, call (909) 334-3270 or email lfritsch@cityofchino.org.
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
Saturday, March 18
Galactic grand re-opening of Chino Hills Branch Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring a space theme with a life-sized space capsule and “mission control” area, among other interactive space features.
Compost and mulch giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave. Information: (909) 334-3282.
Chino Days event, noon to 9 p.m. Continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
“Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. Information: chinochildrenstheatre.org or (909) 590-1149.
