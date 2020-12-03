A car found on fire late Wednesday afternoon at Grand Avenue Park in Chino Hills had been reported stolen, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Authorities believe the car was intentionally set ablaze.
Chino Hills police and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were called to Grand Avenue Park at 1300 Grand Ave., at 5:34 p.m. on a report of a car on fire, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
“The vehicle was unoccupied and fire personnel extinguished the fire,” the sergeant said. “Upon investigation, the vehicle was found to be reported stolen and the cause of the fire appeared to be arson.”
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the Chino Valley Fire District at 902-5260.
