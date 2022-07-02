San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a 64-year-old Riverside man June 15 on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with four children between the ages of 5 and 14 in Chino.
Paul Minjarez is being held on $500,000 bail at th Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, jail records show. An investigation began May 27, which detectives say the suspect took inappropriate photos, sexually molested the four victims and raped one victim. Detectives released the man’s photo on June 23, believing there could be more victims.
Anyone with information can call (909) 387-3615.
