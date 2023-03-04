The City of Chino Hills has directed its financial auditing services consultant to look into the lease agreement with Big League Dreams sports facility to ensure compliance.
“We are not engaging someone to audit all their financials, just what is represented in the agreement we have with them,” the city’s finance director Christa Buhagiar said.
The city entered into an amended lease agreement with Big League Dreams in May 2022 when TC Sports Group, LLC took over operations.
The audits, to be performed by Lance, Soll & Lunghard, will be provided yearly for three years, if the council agrees, at a cost of $10,000 per year, increasing two percent each year, for a total potential cost of $30,600.
Councilman Ray Marquez, who has been raising concerns about the financial aspects for many years, said he is happy about the decision.
“This way, we will know that money is being generated and hopefully, those monies will stay in Chino Hills.”
Mr. Marquez said the city has never performed an audit on Big League Dreams.
The facility was built on Fairfield Ranch Road in 2002.
The agreement was designed to give the initial profits and net revenue to Big League Dreams under a 20-year lease agreement with two five-year extensions.
Mr. Marquez has criticized the way the agreement was written, saying that the city has lost out on revenues.
Councilmembers have also raised concerns that the worn outside appearance has not improved since the new company took over last year.
Jen Schaff, spokesperson for Big League Dreams, would not comment on the audit but said the company has been focused on upgrades including the recent installation of high quality kitchen equipment and interior painting.
“Beginning the week of March 6, we look forward to the first step in adding synthetic turf, which will serve multiple purposes at the facility,” she said.
Ms. Schaff said these initial steps are “just the beginning as we wish to accomplish our goal of creating a first-class facility for the city and to accommodate the players and all who enter the park.”
