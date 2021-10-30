The City of Chino Hills Special Olympics Team had a spooktacular time practicing bocce ball from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at Grand Avenue Park.
The team gathers at the park every Tuesday to practice the game, sometimes referred to as lawn bowling.
Special Olympics provides seasonal sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Having a ghoulish time at practice were team members Teddy Eddings, Luis Zoque, William Montgomery, Stephen Aragon, Austin Lambeth, Fonzie Perry, Ashley Higgins, Tito Munoz, and James Scott.
City staff coaches are Ally Von Winckelmann and Noah Calderon.
Also present was volunteer coach John Guillen who is dedicated to supporting special needs youth and adults.
For more information on how to join the Chino Hills Special Olympics, residents can call the program coordinator at (909) 364-2727.
