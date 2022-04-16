The Chino Hills City Council voted on Tuesday to reject all bids for the construction of the treatment plant on the Boys Republic property to remove the chemical 1,2,3-TCP from the city’s groundwater supply.
The council authorized staff to revise the bid package and start over.
The third lowest bidder claimed that the lowest bidder, W.M. Lyles Company, with a bid of $11,124,000, proposed manufacturers that did not meet the project specification requirements, according to a city staff report. Staff will work with its engineering design consultant to refine specifications to remove ambiguities.
