Chino Valley Fire District firefighters, Cal Fire in Riverside County and inmate firefighters from the California Institution for Men and California Institution for Women battled a 28-acre brush fire Wednesday in the 17200 block of Cucamonga Avenue, about a mile south of the women's prison.
"There were no structures threatened and no injures to fire personnel," said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
The fire erupted at 12:35 p.m., sending thick black smoke high into the air.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire in Chino Hills
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters extinguished a two-acre brush fire Wednedsay night at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive near the Albertsons market, Ms. De Guevara said.
The blaze erupted at 10 p.m.,she said.
Fire crews were on scene for two hours. No injuries were reported and no properties were damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.