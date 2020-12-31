The City of Chino Hills is now part of the trail system of roads, highways and cities that honors those who have been awarded the Purple Heart, given to service members who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. Military.
Six Purple Heart signs indicating that Chino Hills is a Purple Heart City have been installed at the Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Veterans Park, Community Park, and Grand Avenue Park.
The city council authorized the installation of the signs in the amount of $1,618 from the Public Works Facility Maintenance budget during the Nov. 10 meeting.
The council has been proclaiming the City of Chino Hills as a Purple Heart City each November since 2013 in honor of Veterans Day.
