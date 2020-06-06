Considering the current national events and discussion on police and community relations, the Chino Police Department will hold a virtual community forum on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
Police Chief Wes Simmons said members of the police department in partnership with leaders from community and faith-based organizations will be in attendance.
Called “Healing our Land,” the purpose of the forum is to foster dialogue regarding better practices, training, and the police department’s proactive approach through both communication and strategic planning, Chief Simmons said.
“We welcome the community to comment with any specific questions you would like addressed,” he said. “We will do our best to cover as many as possible. We are better together.”
To join the Chino Police community forum, visit facebook.com/chinopoli cedept/
The chief was a participant in Congresswoman Norma Torres’ virtual meeting Wednesday where he condemned the actions of the officers who took the life of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
The chief said most police professionals selflessly serve every day with dignity and respect, but some continue to violate the law and the community’s trust and when they do, they will be held accountable.
Chief Simmons said the Chino Police Department was one of the first agencies in the state to provide an eight-hour Peace Officer Standards and Training-approved course to all its personnel, in partnership with Pastor Jody Moore of Transformation Church IE in Chino.
Chief Simmons said the training in 2018, called “principled policing,” covered the concepts of procedural justice and implicit bias and teaches policing approaches that emphasize respect, listening, neutrality and trust, while also addressing common implicit biases that can be barriers to these approaches.
He said the training cycles run every two years and the police department is planning to have another training.
