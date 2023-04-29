The open house held each year by Supervisor Curt Hagman will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 at his district office, 14010 City Center Drive in Chino Hills in the government center complex.
Numerous booths will be available including Transitional Assistance, library bookmobile, Chino Hills Police Department, Chino Valley Fire Department, Inland Valley Humane Society, Omnitrans, Children and Family Services, the Department of Aging and Adult Services, and more. Visiting each booth enters participants in a raffle for fun prizes.
