Federal agents jailed a 28-year-old Chino woman Wednesday on charges of recruiting drug couriers to smuggle fentanyl and heroin at several Southern California airports for transport to several area in the United States.
Chavon “Amber” Sayles was taken into custody at her home and was expected to be arraigned in United States District Court in Los Angeles.
She was charged March 16 with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
“From June 2018 to March 2019, (the suspect) and other co-conspirators recruited drug couriers to transport heroin and fentanyl through Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport and Ontario International Airport to Ohio, Oregon and elsewhere in the nation,” said spokesman Ciaran McEvoy. “Ms. Sayles allegedly contacted the couriers the night before the flight, and then booked their flight.”
Couriers would pick up a bag with concealed drugs and were responsible for checking it while at the airport.
One bag carrying 6.5 pounds of heroin was transported in June 2018 from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Ohio, Mr. McEvoy said.
In January 2019, the suspect texted another person to “get ready for a short trip from Ontario International Airport to Portland, Oregon the next day,” and to “make sure you bring a lot of stuff your bag has to look so full it’s going to bust,” the spokesman said.
That bag was carrying 3.2 pounds of heroin, he added.
If convicted, Ms. Sayles is facing a maximum life prison or a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Two other suspects— Tatijana Bell and Keeshanai Monique Wilcher, both 27 of San Bernardino — have already pleaded guilty in the case.
Ms. Wilcher was given a 31-month sentence. Ms. Bell is awaiting sentencing.
