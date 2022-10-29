Monte Vista Park, between Chino Avenue and Riverside Drive, will be enhanced with new sidewalks and landscaping after an accessibility survey determined that some areas did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
A $1.4 million contract was awarded to Los Angeles Engineering of Covina by the Chino City Council on Oct. 18 for the improvements.
The survey, conducted in November 2018, identified the intersection at Monte Vista Avenue and D Street as noncompliant for accessibility.
Improvements will consist of the removal and replacement of sidewalk along the park frontage, a retaining wall, planting wall, fencing, landscaping and irrigation, said Assistant Project Coordinator Keith Martinez.
Also included are new directional ramps, accessible pedestrian signals, push button poles, crosswalks, catch basins, and storm drains.
Mr. Martinez said fiber optics will be installed to connect internet services from Monte Vista Park to City Hall and the Chino Youth Museum. The internet connection is inadequate and inconsistent due to the wireless line-of-site causing phones and computers to periodically shut down, according to a staff report.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-January 2023, according to the contract.
