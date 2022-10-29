Monte Vista Park, between Chino Avenue and Riverside Drive, will be enhanced with new sidewalks and landscaping after an accessibility survey determined that some areas did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to Los Angeles Engineering of Covina by the Chino City Council on Oct. 18 for the improvements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.