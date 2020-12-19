Two men killed in shooting in Chino

Two men were killed early Friday morning in a shooting at the Homecoming at the Preserve complex in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
The victims were identified as Alejandro Gonzales, 25, of Riverside and Keith Isom, 25, of Victorville, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said Monday.
Officers were called at 3:37 a.m. to the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive on a report of shots heard, and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. “The officers then received information from the Chino Valley Medical Center that an additional adult male victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” police reported. “Unfortunately, both male victims were later pronounced deceased.”
Detectives collected evidence and were trying to locate witnesses in the hours after the shooting, police said. No other details on the shooting are being released since the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066.
