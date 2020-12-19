Two men killed in shooting in Chino

A crime scene investigator from the Chino Police Department surveys the scene where two men were killed in a shooting Dec. 11 in the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive in Chino. 

 Photo by Alex Velazquez

Two men were killed early Friday morning in a shooting at the Homecoming at the Preserve complex in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.

The victims were identified as Alejandro Gonzales, 25, of Riverside and Keith Isom, 25, of Victorville, Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said Monday.

Officers were called at 3:37 a.m. to the 16200 block of Homecoming Drive on a report of shots heard, and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. “The officers then received information from the Chino Valley Medical Center that an additional adult male victim arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound,” police reported. “Unfortunately, both male victims were later pronounced deceased.”

Detectives collected evidence and were trying to locate witnesses in the hours after the shooting, police said. No other details on the shooting are being released since the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Sgt. Mike Infusino at 334-3066. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.