The men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley is inviting all men in the community to a “Men’s Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Guest speaker will be Pastor Brenen Beller from Regenerate Church of Huntington Beach.
Breakfast burritos will be served.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting calvaryccv.org/mens-breakfast or at the church office, 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: 464-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.