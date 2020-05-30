Chino has a total of 823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, according to county statistics released at noon Thursday.
Chino’s count includes San Bernardino County residents at the California Institution for Men (CIM) and the California Institution for Women (CIW), both in Chino. Eight of the deaths are associated with CIM.
This time last week, Chino had 657 cases and six deaths since reporting began.
Chino Hills
Chino Hills has 107 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths, according to the county.
This time last week, the county reported that Chino Hills had two deaths and 90 positive cases.
Data used to produce the coronavirus count is updated daily from the California disease reporting and surveillance system, but is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Department of Public Health, county officials state on the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard.”
County numbers
There were 4,914 positive cases countywide, which is 8.6 percent of the 57,385 tested so far as of noon Thursday.
There are 190 deaths attributed to the virus, which is 3.9 percent of the county’s reported cases.
The same time last week, there were 3,984 positive cases and 164 deaths countywide.
Other cities
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county as of early Friday morning are: Adelanto 73 cases, 2 deaths; Apple Valley 60 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 18 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City 3 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 6 cases, 0 deaths; Bloomington 64 cases, 3 deaths; Blue Jay, 1 death; Colton 217 cases, 16 deaths; Crestline 13 cases, 1 death; Fontana 518 cases, 14 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 21 cases, 3 deaths; Hesperia 118 cases, 1 death; Highland 129 cases, 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 15 cases, 2 deaths; Loma Linda 69 cases, 1 death; Mentone 21 cases, 1 death; Montclair 92 cases, 4 deaths; Morongo Valley 6 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 18 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 440 cases, 25 deaths; Phelan 18 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 215 cases, 9 deaths; Redlands 250 cases, 30 deaths; Rialto 242 cases, 5 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths; Running Springs 6 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 651 cases, 9 deaths; Twentynine Palms 9 cases, 0 deaths; Upland 135 cases, 11 deaths; Victorville 192 cases, 8 deaths; Wrightwood 1 case, 0 deaths; Yucaipa 214 cases, 25 deaths; Yucca Valley 16 cases, 1 death; undetermined locations 129 cases, 0 deaths.
Cities not listed have no cases, according to the county, which has been revising previous numbers up or down, depending on new testing and additional, more accurate information received about the city of residence of persons testing for coronavirus.
