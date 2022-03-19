Rattlesnake season is right around the corner and the snakes are already awake in Chino Hills.
Resident Annie Dai considered March 12 to be her “lucky day” when she was pulling weeds in her backyard garden and didn’t notice a rattlesnake that was six inches away from her, (see photo above).
Ms. Dai said she has found rattlesnakes in her yard every year. Her house faces an open area on the top of the hill.
She said she had no idea rattlesnakes were prevalent in Chino Hills until the day she moved into her home and a neighbor across the street gave her the news.
The snake was identified as a Southern Pacific rattlesnake by Tay Maxson, wildlife specialist and animal control officer with the Inland Valley Humane Society.
Ms. Maxson said residents should contact the Humane Society at (909) 623-9777 if they find a snake in their yard. If they can safely take a picture, they can email it to dispatch@ivhsspca.org and include their address and contact information.
Officers will let them know what kind of a snake it is and place a call for service to have it removed. Residents should not handle rattlesnakes, she said.
She advises people to listen to their surroundings because snakes rattle when they feel movement on the ground.
“Never put your hand or foot under a rock or any item that you cannot see under,” Ms. Maxson said.
Residents who get bit should remain calm and call 911.
“The more someone gets worked up, the faster their heart beats,” she said. “This makes their blood pump faster, passing the venom through their veins faster.”
If bit, they should take a marker, circle around the bite, and note the time.
Every 10 to 15 minutes thereafter, they should draw another circle around the bite to show medics or the doctor how fast or slow the swelling is.
“Never drive yourself to the hospital,” Ms. Maxson said.
A gopher snake can have the same markings as a rattlesnake and can mock the sound of a rattlesnake.
“You can tell the difference between the two snakes by the shape of the heads,” she said. “Gopher snakes do not have a rattle on the end of their tails.”
When walking or hiking, residents should stay on the trail and never veer away from it, she advised.
