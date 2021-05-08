Chino residents Mike Campos and his daughter Jenna Campos
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Chino residents Mike Campos and his daughter Jenna Campos, 10, work out with boxing bags during circuit training exercises Monday at the Chino Youth Boxing Club.  The gym, located at The Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., reopened April 26 after being closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus. Club instructor Abraham Ortega said the facility is currently operating at limited capacity with nine members allowed in the gym per hour. Information: cityof chino.org, (909) 334-3260. 

