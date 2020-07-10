A 19-year-old Newhall woman was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of possessing several narcotics for sale, including cocaine, ecstasy and acid tabs, the Chino Hills Police Department announced today.
Briana Nicole Villareal was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. She has since been released, according to county jail records.
Deputies were called at 11:30 p.m. on a report of illegal fireworks being used near Woodview Road and Versante Lane, finding several people from Los Angeles County inside of a vehicle, said Deputy Sanchez.
One woman inside the car was arrested for possession of narcotics, the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
