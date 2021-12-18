SOKOL Elite Gymnastics Compulsory Team in Chino

SOKOL Elite Gymnastics Compulsory Team in Chino ended its season with 25 event champions and seven All-Around champions at a state competition. The compulsory teams in Levels 3 to 5 won five meets to earn Southern California State Team champs in all three levels. Teams consist of girls between the ages of 6 and 12 and was their first competition season since Fall 2019.

