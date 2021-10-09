My husband Ray and I have lived in Carbon Canyon for more than 27 years.
We are both in our 70s, retired and have no children.
We are avid readers and love to travel. It was on one of our trips to a small coastal community up north, that I first encountered a little library. I was so taken by the idea of recycling and sharing books in this manner, that I immediately knew I wanted to do this in my own community.
I was in the habit of exchanging books that I enjoyed reading with family and close friends—but this was taking it to the next level!
I was excited at the prospect of sharing my love for books with an entire community. After scouring the thrift shops for an appropriate piece of furniture to serve as the library, I was initially able to fill it with books that my husband and I had read and put aside for donation.
The only thing I did not have were books for children. I wanted the library to be for all ages and I especially wanted to inspire kids to read and to love books.
So off to the Dollar Tree I went, where I purchased books and puzzles for the children’s section of the little library.
My husband and I spent an afternoon setting up the library, and then kept our fingers crossed that it would be well received by our little community.
I am so happy to report that not only did the community embrace the idea, but they have cared for and taken collective ownership of it for the past two years.
They have kept the library stocked by sharing and donating books, they have brought their children, watered the plants, and decorated the area with painted rocks. It is because of them that the little library is a success and thriving today. I’m so proud and grateful to be a member of this amazing community. I hope we can inspire other communities to start their own little libraries. Wouldn’t that be something? As you can see, it doesn’t take much—just a love for book and a little faith in your community.
