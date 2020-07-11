School board members will vote Thursday, July 16 on a recommendation from Supt. Norm Enfield to start the 2020-21 school year on a blended learning instruction model that involves both in-class and online learning.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on the district’s YouTube channel – https://www.you tube.com/channel/UCWKin B4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw.
The superintendent gave his recommendation Tuesday during a study session on a plan to start the school year Monday, Aug. 10.
“Pending board approval, CVUSD has determined that standard track schools will open as scheduled with a blended learning instruction model, with the intent to move toward traditional learning when safe,” he said.
The board still has the option to approve traditional learning, which consists of students attending school five days a week, or online learning where students will participate in structured, full-time virtual instruction from home. If blended learning is approved, students in all grades will be divided into Cohorts A or B, attending school in a classroom on alternating days.
The days that students are not in class, they could receive online instruction.
Parents or guardians not comfortable with sending their children to school can choose to take part in online learning, Supt. Enfield said.
A survey is taking place through 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 for parents and guardians to choose blended or online learning.
The survey was emailed or texted to parents and is available on the district’s website www.chino.k12.ca.us.
The student’s identification number is needed and families with more than one child attending school in the district must fill out a survey for each student.
“If you are choosing distance learning as an alternative, you must complete an application that is embedded in the survey,” Supt. Enfield said. “Confirmation of family choice will be sent to the student’s residence before the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.”
Cal Aero
Preserve Academy
Should the board approve the blended learning model, students on Tracks A, B and D at the year-round Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino will begin their school year Monday, Aug. 3. Track C students will go off track at the end of the month and would return to blended learning once back at school.
Safety precautions
Students and staff will wear face coverings while on campus and follow social distancing requirements, the superintendent said.
Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around campuses.
Buses will be held to 50 percent capacity, and riders will sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the bus.
Board member Andrew Cruz was the subject of several emails that were read at Tuesday's meeting where parents asked him to recuse himself from voting on the reopening this Thursday.
Mr. Cruz has made statements that coronavirus is not a real threat and twice took out an advertisement in the Chino Valley Champion about his beliefs on the virus.
He said during the meeting that he's against students wearing masks.
“Now, you can imagine our children wearing masks. Are we doing more damage by wearing these masks. There is a lot of literature about healthy people wearing masks, and the masks people are wearing now are useless,” Mr. Cruz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.