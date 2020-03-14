Don Lugo High students
Photo by Michelle Armijo

Don Lugo High students (pictured from left) Devin Leslie, Bianca Fallani and Adriana Fuentes are tying ribbons and attaching their hand-written letters to blankets for Blankets of Hope, a non-profit organization that distributes blankets to homeless people through shelter operations in New York. General education and special education students wrote letters of hope and tied them to the purple blankets in a March 2 group project at the high school in Chino. 

