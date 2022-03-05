By Marianne Napoles
Paws 4 Success, an organization in Chino Hills that trains and certifies service dogs for persons with physical and psychological disabilities, received $20,385 in federal funds allocated by the city.
The organization, based on English Road in Chino Hills, was allocated the largest amount of the six organizations that received community development block grant funds (CDBG) at the Feb. 22 council meeting.
Other groups and their allocations were: $15,000 to the House of Ruth that helps victims of domestic violence and their children, $10,000 for the Chino Neighborhood House that provides food to needy residents within the boundaries of the Chino Valley Unified School District, $11,000 for the Chino Hills Branch Library for its adult literacy and mature driver’s education programs, $7,000 for the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board to provide landlord-tenant mediation services, and $5,000 for Project CHELA, a wellness program for families with disabled children that offers workshops and events.
The city is expected to receive an allocation of $455,900, of which 15 percent, or $68,385, can be allocated to public service projects.
“I am honored that the City Council values the contributions our organization brings to Chino Hills,” said David Harrison, executive director of Paws 4 Success. “The grant will allow us to provide service dog training to low-income residents.”
The high costs associated with having a service dog prevents many needy people from ever owning one, he said.
The organization operates on Carol Mann’s goat farm at 3141 English Road to provide a training facility.
The dogs are not housed at the ranch but are trained to perform specific tasks for people who have disabilities such as seizures, brain injuries, mobility issues, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and diabetes.
Mr. Harrison said the program has expanded to include therapy dog training to bring comfort to students, first responders, and community members.
Paws 4 Success recently received approval from the Chino Valley Unified School District Board to provide therapy dog resources to Chino Hills High School, he said.
Mr. Harrison, a retired deputy sheriff, began the organization with Joe Prado and Benjamin Bejarano several months before COVID hit.
The group’s first fundraiser scheduled for March 21, 2020, was cancelled.
The nine-member board includes three Chino Hills residents: Ms. Mann, Darrin Lee, and Craig Sunada.
The organization hosts YAPPY Hour, which is a monthly open-air event with vendors, food, and information booths.
“This event is a great way for owners to socialize their dogs while interacting with our staff during our dog-friendly activities,” Mr. Harrison said.
“We partner with Pet Wants Chino Hills to spend one-on-one time with each owner and their dog focusing on training, socialization, and nutrition to ensure each dog is on the path to success,” he said.
The organization also hosts mental health talks and dog-friendly events such as Wednesday evening walks.
Information: (909) 536-0101 or visit paws4suc cess.org.
