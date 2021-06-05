Chino Valley Adult School graduates are: Jessica Goanna Alvarez, Daniel Robert Barrozo, Jr., Keston Torey Brown, Jazarae Jamya Byrd, Emily Marie De Paz, Dominique Mathew Escobedo, Leila Brooke Ghomeshi,
Emmanuel Donell George Goldsmith, Jose Luis Lozano, Cheyenne Renee Montoya, Teresita De Jesus Ortiz, Blake Aaron Sains, Kathleen Susan Schemel, Edmundo Joseph Valdez, Kayla Christine Alvarez, Victor Benitez, Matthew Alan Burks, Deborah Marie Carroll, Nancy Dorado, Pablo Cesar Gomez,
Bryan Anthony Gillins, Bryann Charles Hall, Jenette Mejia, Hieu Van Nguyen, Isaiah Jasper Anthony Palmer, Daniel Ivan Salinas, Gary Martin Thomas, Cheyenne Grace Bazilius, Vieanna Angelique Contreras, Haley C. Ellingson,
Andrea Alyssia Guzman, Anahi Loza Vazquez, Jennifer Nguyen, Jessica Ellen Ripley, Brianna Marie Sains, Justin Kace Ulloa, Juana Maria Villagomez, Irma Villasenor,
Desiree Marie Caldera, Maria L. Breiner, Iris Diaz, Brandie Jailyn Flores, Fernando Cesar Lima Filho, Krysta Brianne Martinez, Julian R. Perez,
Carlos Antonio Ruano, Mariah Sylvia Segura, Carla Issel Venegas, Madison Moffett, Rocio Zamudio, Shelley Abacherli, John De Los Reyes, Otto Doran, Maria Paredes,
Joey Vargas, Miguel Aguilar Sanchez, April Dempsey, Evelyn Fernandez, Doreen Talamantes, Ngozi Aniude, Josette Green,
Jacob Mendoza, Ariella Ramos, Candice Walter, Michael Davis, Dillon Mello, Ircio Parra, and Markus Sroczynski.
