Missionary Wes Bentley, a former Marine and founder of Far Reaching Ministries, will be the guest speaker at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 Pipeline Ave, in Chino.
Pastor Bentley will discuss the situation in Afghanistan where he said 22 ministry workers and their families are in danger from Taliban fighters.
He has been working on an evacuation plan for the ministry workers.
Far Reaching Ministries was founded in 1998 as an evangelical Christian missionary and humanitarian organization.
Pastor Bentley began his missionary work in 1996 in the war-torn regions of south Sudan where he delivered food, medicine and hope to Christian native people.
The services will be livestreamed through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube and will be replayed at 2 p.m.
The church’s YouTube channel is Calvary Chapel Chino Valley and the Facebook page is Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
Information on the minis try: frmusa.org
