Charleen King of Isaiah’s Rock and Ray Moors of Joey’s Bar-B-Q

Charleen King of Isaiah’s Rock in Chino (left) and Ray Moors of Joey’s Bar-B-Q in Chino observe the 6-foot social distance rule as Mr. Moors presents a $1,000 check from the restaurant to help the charity feed the homeless and those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Many industries, including the restaurant industry are experiencing dire economic hardships,” Mr. Moors said. “I urge all people, especially government employees who are still getting their paychecks, to donate generously to your local food bank.” He encouraged individuals to donate blood as he and 10 others did at a blood drive at the restaurant. 

