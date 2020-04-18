A schedule of fees charged by the city to fund programs and services that provide limited benefit to the community as a whole, called “user fees,” was continued by the Chino Hills City Council to incorporate certain revisions and take into account the impacts of the coronavirus.
Councilman Ray Marquez said during the remote council meeting on Tuesday that the timing was wrong during the pandemic to approve the user schedule where some fees were proposed to be increased.
He said he was also concerned that the PowerPoint presentation given during the meeting contained two fees that were inconsistent with information on the city website.
Mayor Art Bennett suggested that the implementation of the fee schedule be delayed until January 2021. “I think that’s the least we can do for our residents who are fighting to keep their heads above water right now,” he said.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said proposed penalty increases for prohibited parking should not be delayed but “implemented immediately.” She said the current fees for parking in a fire lane, obstructing a fire access road, and parking on a red curb are too low.
The penalty for parking in a fire lane is currently $58 and is proposed to go up to $108, and the penalty for parking next to a red curb is currently $43 and proposed to go up to $108.
Obstruction of a fire access road is $58 and proposed to go up to $108.
Permit fees
The user fee schedule includes items such as water lock-off fees and reconnection fees, permits for roof-mounted solar panels, business license processing fees, passport services, the rental of facilities such as McCoy Equestrian Center, yard sale permits, and building permits.
Fees proposed to be increased include the permit for installing solar panels on the rooftop of a single-family house from $375 to $450 and the business license processing fee from $38 to $78.
The Baldy View Chapter of the Building Industry Association submitted a letter to the city the day of the meeting, asking that any increases to residential development fees be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021 because of the coronavirus.
CEO Carlos Rodriguez said the stay-at-home orders has exacerbated the need for California housing to meet the demand. He suggested that local governments consider bold steps to protect new home development.
Mr. Rodriguez asked the city to coordinate an economic recovery plan with the building industry to include extending time frames to facilitate development; defer, reduce, or waive fees; and expedite the plan check and review process.
25 questions
Council critic Luis Esparza of Chino Hills submitted a list of 25 questions regarding the user fee schedule. He questioned why the city charges fees to cover the expenses incurred for the time a city employee spends on a task when that salary is already budgeted and paid for in full or partially by tax revenues from residents and businesses.
City manager Ben Montgomery responded that to the extent that governments use general tax money to provide individuals with private benefits, and not require them to pay the full cost of the service, the government is limiting funds that may be available to provide other community-wide benefits.
“In effect, the government is using community funds to pay for private benefit,” he said. “Local governments adopt user fees to fund programs and services that provide limited or no direct benefit to the community as a whole.”
Mr. Esparza asked why the fine for not having a yard sale permit jumps from $28 for the first fine to $230 for the third fine.
Mr. Montgomery said the yard sale fine increases after each subsequent violation as a punitive measure to encourage compliance.
He said the city makes significant efforts to inform residents of the requirements before issuing a citation.
Mr. Esparza was also concerned about building permits in the amount of $476 for patio covers, trellises and shade structures.
Mr. Montgomery said all plan check and building permit fees are based on the average amount of time that a plan check or inspection takes. He spelled out the costs for the plan check, the foundation-location inspection, the framing inspection, and the final inspection.
