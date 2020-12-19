The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Athletic Federation donated toys and a check of $10,500 to the Children’s Assessment Center of San Bernardino, a public-private partnership between the county and Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.
Captain John Walker of the Chino Hills Police Department and president of the Sheriff’s Athletic Foundation said he was approached several months ago by Det. Chris Hughes with the idea for a toy drive as well as a suggestion that the Children’s Assessment Center be the beneficiary.
The Center provides forensic interviews and evidentiary medical examinations to assist in the evaluation of child abuse allegations.
It is located on E. Gilbert Street in San Bernardino and offers children a safe, soothing environment to make them feel more comfortable when they need to see doctors, therapists, and interviewers.
The center contains three medical exam rooms, four forensic interview rooms, four observation rooms, three therapy rooms, a children’s kitchen and a healing garden and playroom.
In his remarks to the Children’s Assessment Center, Capt. Walker said 2020 has been defined by riots, protests, natural disasters, the coronavirus, uncertainty, and political division, all of which have caused stress, depression and anxiety.
“Regardless of where we stand ideologically, one thing we have in common is our children,” he said.
“Unfortunately, safeguards for our children have drastically changed due to this tumultuous year.”
He commended the Children’s Assessment Center for being an integral partner in protecting children. “We appreciate your relentless dedication and professionalism,” he said.
The captain acknowledged the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters for its generous donation.
Information on the Children’s Assessment Center: cacsbc.com.
