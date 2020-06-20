Dog lovers who frequent the Vila Borba Dog Park in the Butterfield area of Chino Hills have offered ways to improve the experiences of their four-legged friends.
Recommendations include placing a “push” sign on the transition gates, adding larger signs with a QR code that link to the rules by using a smartphone, and differentiating dog sizes other than just small and large.
The suggestions were given to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission Wednesday night and will be brought back to the commission on July 15 for another look.
Regina Marchionni conveyed in an email that her 45-pound dog uses the small arena several times a week because her dog is too old to play in the large dog arena and would get injured.
She asked that the size requirements be changed to small breed dogs, senior dogs and puppies up to 6 months.
Jamie Johns said in an email that she has had a Great Dane and an English Mastiff and by 16 weeks, when she could first bring them into the park, they were 32 pounds.
“Having to bring them directly into the large arena was too much activity in the beginning for one of my dogs and she would just hide under one of the benches,” she said. “It would have been more helpful for her to start on the small side before transitioning to the large side.”
Ms. Johns suggested changing the weight requirements to a different type of standard to allow for timid puppies.
Resident Brad Goldman and several others suggested the new signs contain a QR code to the rules because “most people don’t sit down and read the rules.”
Signs should be in more than one language, he said.
He also suggested placing a “push” sign on the gates in the transition area that many agreed was a good idea because most try to pull it open like a door at first, causing potential dog pile-ups and skirmishes. Jim Gallagher, vice president of the Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee, said the height and weight of the dog could be included to clarify dog sizes.
He said the committee would be willing to sponsor quarterly lectures and special events at the park.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said staff will contact neighboring cities to find out what they are doing and what works.
“Without a doubt, the dog park is one of the most popular amenities we have in the city within any one park,” Mr. Marshall said.
