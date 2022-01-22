Parents in the Chino Valley Unified School District are expressing concerns about a potential new bell schedule for the 2022-23 school year that would force their elementary-age children to start school earlier in the morning to accommodate a later start day for high school and junior high school students.
A law signed by Gov. Newsom in 2019 (SB328) mandating that junior high school students begin class no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools begin class no earlier than 8:30 a.m. will create a domino effect on the younger grades because of bus schedules that will have to be adjusted, parents said.
Compounding the problem is the shortage of school bus drivers.
Several parents told the school board during Thursday’s meeting at Don Lugo High School that the early hours for elementary students would impact their ability to stay awake, especially those who ride the bus.
Many parents who work won’t be able to drive their junior high and high school students to school, leading to anxiety for both parents and children, parents said.
A task force convened by the school district created a survey featuring five schedule options, with start times for elementary students ranging from 7:30 to 7:50 a.m., start times for junior high school students ranging from 8:52 to 9:12 a.m., and high school start times between 8:30 and 8:35 a.m.
Residents are asked to take the survey and select an option by 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 by visiting chino.k12.ca.us and clicking on “school start time survey.”
Results will be presented to the school board at its Feb. 3 meeting.
Chino resident Christy Bradley said the late start times don’t take into consideration that high school students have after-school activities and sports, so they will be coming home later and doing homework late at night.
“These kiddos really don’t need anymore changes,” Mrs. Bradley said. “They have been through way too much in the past two years.”
School board president Christina Gagnier said she also disagreed with SB 328, describing it as an “ill-conceived piece of legislation that failed several times.”
Mrs. Gagnier said she would bring forth a resolution to the board supporting an amendment to the law so that the district can obtain a waiver for a couple of years or reconsideration.
She thanked the task force who worked hard to create the options.
“They made the best of a very difficult situation,” she said. “They tried to be creative but had certain restrictions.”
