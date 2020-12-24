During the pandemic, Jason Urbanski of Inland Hills Church in Chino has a question for the community: what do you need?
As an outreach pastor, his role is to connect service providers with resources through the church and other organizations.
He calls it “filling in the gaps.”
“Jason was the first person to reach out to help us after the shutdown and the church has supported us every week since then,” City of Chino spokeswoman Vivian Castro said.
Pastor Jason and his volunteers have been delivering food and essential items provided by the Chino Cares Program and God’s Pantry in Pomona to housebound seniors in Chino, making up to 30 deliveries a week.
Church volunteers also deliver groceries to families who are without transportation from the Chino Valley school district’s HOPE program.
Pastor Jay said volunteers remain socially distanced while visiting from front porches.
Isolation has been a huge issue, he said.
On Wednesday, the seniors received a Christmas gift with their groceries. Each was given a handmade lap blanket made by quilters from the church’s Sew Blessed Ministry.
Pastor Jason said this will be a bright spot for them.
Inland Hills Church executive pastor Audrey Eisenberg said, “There’s a real beauty in how everyone can play a part.”
She said the church, now almost 30 years old, has a long history of serving others as followers of Jesus.
The congregation contributes to a fund for church families with financial hardships, Pastor Eisenberg said.
People are requesting help with groceries, utilities and medical needs.
Inland Hills, located at 14670 Ramona Ave., also assists God’s Pantry by lending its parking lot the first Saturday of each month for food distributions.
Last month, 180 families received food.
Reservations are made through the God’s Pantry website at gods-pantry.org.
God’s Pantry has tripled grocery output to 2,000 to 3,000 families a week during the pandemic, according to the organization.
Information: Inland Hills Church, 393-1577; God’s Pantry, gods-pantry.org; or City of Chino, 334-3250
